Last month, US President Joe Biden unveiled the White House plan to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to 28 million children aged 5–11 years. Other politicians joined in the chorus. Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt promised that Aussie kids in this age group could get the jab by the end of the year.

The announcements were made in anticipation of regulatory approval, raising concerns about the enormous political pressure piled upon the drug agencies to green light the vaccines.