On July 15, the FDA convened a two-hour expert panel to review its longstanding guidance on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for menopause.

At first glance, it appeared to be a genuine opportunity to revisit the legacy of the landmark Women’s Health Initiative (WHI), engage with clinical experts, and improve public messaging around hormone treatment.

But beneath the surface, the event raised uncomfortable questions. There was no dissent. The risks of HRT were downplayed, and women were left with the impression that they were jeopardising their health by not taking it.

What unfolded was a line-up of pro-HRT advocates, many with industry ties, in what often felt more like a public relations campaign than a balanced scientific discussion.