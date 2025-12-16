As federal regulators continue to review child deaths caused by Covid vaccination, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has published a new study concluding that Covid vaccination in children remains “effective.”

The paper, released in the CDC’s own journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), reports that vaccinated children were less likely than unvaccinated children to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 when they presented to emergency departments or urgent-care clinics with respiratory symptoms.

The study marks a clear doubling-down by the CDC — offering reassurance of “effectiveness” at a moment when safety concerns are intensifying.

That reassurance rests on a study design that cannot assess severe outcomes, cannot detect net harm, and is built on a series of flawed assumptions.