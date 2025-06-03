Maryanne Demasi, reports

Elizabeth Hart
14h

Re: “The notion that healthy children and adolescents should have been part of a sweeping global experiment with novel gene-based technologies now looks reckless in hindsight. For the public, trust has been damaged—perhaps irreparably.”

It’s staggering that children, and everyone for that matter, were coerced into submitting to vaccines for a group of common respiratory symptoms called ‘Covid’ that weren’t a serious threat to most people.

This assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity has been in the planning for years, there is much to be investigated.

For example, the influence of the vaccine industry upon taxpayer-funded vaccination policy, it’s a cesspit of conflicts of interest. There is much to be exposed and investigated, consider for example…

- ATAGI - Disclosures / Conflicts of Interest and historical information - this matter is STILL outstanding - email to Anthony Albanese, 5 March 2025: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/atagi-disclosures-_-conflicts-of-interest-and-historical-information-this-matter-is-still-outstanding-1.pdf

- The vaccine industry sponsors vaccination education for doctors... Yes, really... The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is in bed with the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition

https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/the-vaccine-industry-sponsors-vaccination

6 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
JB watching TV
14h

Indeed. Straight from the PR playbook. Strategic Silence. Don't draw attention to your mistakes! 🤐

