MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
14m

"When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser."

— Socrates

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
5m

[arguing that the same methods have appeared in top-tier journals, including The New England Journal of Medicine.] Well, that's a pretty low bar, since Richard Horton, ex editor-in-chief of The Lancet said '....much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses,...', and John Ioannidis’s famous 2005 paper "Why Most Published Research Findings Are False"

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