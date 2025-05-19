Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ross Curtis's avatar
Ross Curtis
8h

I'm currently enjoying the benefits of two products that are on TGA's banned list, not because they are unsafe or ineffective. They're actually extraordinarily safe and effective to the extent that they threaten the profit streams of many multiple pharma products. The TGA is obviously fulfilling its primary, though not stated, function of protecting the financial interests of the piper whose tune they persistently play.

And we all know what they did to Pan Pharmaceuticals in 2003 - bankrupted by being forced to withdraw all its products primarily on the basis of a spurious claim that "someone" had suffered an adverse effect from just one of its products. A total witch hunt if ever there was one. The company's founder, Jim Selim, was awarded damages when it was found the TGA acted excessively, but his company had been destroyed.

All aided and abetted by the old bogey - mainstream media, piping away in chorus.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
9h

Re: “How can Australia’s drug regulator claim to be truly independent when nearly all its funding comes from the very industry it is meant to oversee?”

And to think that products approved by the industry-funded TGA can go on to be MANDATED for use…i.e. vaccines…

With TGA-approved and ATAGI-recommended COVID-19 vaccine products being GOVERNMENT MANDATED under threat of people losing their livelihood and participation in society for refusal to comply.

This travesty happened in a supposed ‘free country’…

And speaking of conflicts of interest Maryanne, are you looking into ATAGI?

See for example: ATAGI - Disclosures / Conflicts of Interest and historical information - this matter is STILL outstanding, 5 March 2025: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/atagi-disclosures-_-conflicts-of-interest-and-historical-information-this-matter-is-still-outstanding-1.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture