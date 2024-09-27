Earlier this week, I reported on Substack that the manufacturer of Covaxin sued researchers for defamation and demanded the retraction of their post-marketing safety study which found one third of its participants reported an adverse event following vaccination.

Public support for the researchers was overwhelming. Over 600 scientists, researchers, ethicists, doctors and patients signed an open letter to support the study authors and defend academic freedom.

Two days later, however, the study was officially retracted - see my BMJ article.

Interestingly in this case, the entire article was also removed from the journal’s website. Normally in academic publishing, retracted articles are not removed from the published literature, but marked as ‘retracted.’

The retraction notice stated the journal editor and the publisher (Springer), decided the study “should be removed on public health grounds.”

Retraction notice in Drug Safety on Sept 24, 2024

But the journal did not demonstrate how the study contributed to a public health risk, nor did it respond to media inquiries.

Given the journal editor was also sued for defamation by the vaccine manufacturer, there is speculation that the journal removed the full study for legal reasons.

None of the study authors agreed with the retraction, nor were their reasons for disagreement, made public by the journal.

