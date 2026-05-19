BREAKING: ACIP to be rebuilt ahead of key vaccine deadlines
A new Federal Register notice suggests the government is moving to formally re-establish the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel after Judge Murphy’s ruling paralysed the committee.
The U.S. government has taken a major step toward rebuilding the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) — the federal panel that helps shape vaccine recommendations.
In a Federal Register notice posted for public inspection today, officials announced the “re-establishment” of ACIP after admitting that an earlier attempt to renew the committee’s charter did not comply with updated federal advisory committee rules.
The notice says an April 6 renewal notice is being “withdrawn” because of “an administrative error” involving updated public notification requirements under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which was revised in late 2025.
“As a result, the charter lapsed and the committee must be re-established,” the notice states.
The timing is significant.