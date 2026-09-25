MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz's avatar
The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz
15h

Someone obviously has RFK on a leash. Who is it? Trump, Susie Wiles, CIA and Deep State? Was he threatened? Are they purposely now trying to lose the midterms? So many questions about Why??? No answers from RFK. It’s a puzzle that they don’t want to solve.

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Bon Kwi Kwi's avatar
Bon Kwi Kwi
17h

Medical tyranny remains unchecked, sad—and terrifying

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