BREAKING: Court ruling forces cancellation of ACIP meeting
A federal court has frozen the committee’s appointments and questioned whether its members have the required expertise.
Readers who have been following developments around this week’s meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) should be aware of a significant legal development that has emerged.
The meeting has now been cancelled following a federal court ruling that has thrown the committee’s legal status into doubt.
Earlier today, a judge in Massachusetts issued a decision just as ACIP was preparing to meet. Within hours, officials confirmed the committee could not proceed in its current form.