BREAKING: Landmark Gardasil trial ends in confidential settlement
The first Gardasil injury lawsuit to reach a U.S. jury has ended in a confidential settlement, leaving key scientific and regulatory questions unresolved.
The landmark lawsuit that put Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine on trial has ended in a confidential settlement.
After years of litigation, extensive discovery, and weeks of courtroom testimony, attorneys for plaintiff Jennifer Robi confirmed that her claims against Merck have ended.
Michael Baum, an attorney with Wisner Baum representing Robi, confirmed the settlement in a statement to MD Reports.