MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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jim burke's avatar
jim burke
18h

Great reporting. Yet more scary information about cover ups to protect money and reputation

Have they no conscience?

Many thanks Maryanne

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2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
Henry Engelking's avatar
Henry Engelking
16h

The lesson I take from this experience is that no one should trust the government or their bureaucracies. They will promise medical and financial support if you are injured but it will renage and there will be no feasible way to force them to honor their promises.

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