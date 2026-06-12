MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Lori Weintz's avatar
Lori Weintz
4h

This is extremely disturbing. There is no ethical excuse for continuing to experiment with mRNA on humans, let alone children. Also, it is not in the public interest to use taxpayer money to continue funding R&D conducted by these mega-pharmaceutical multi-billion dollar companies, such as Pfizer. I get having to move slowly on reform, but this isn't "moving carefully." It's corruption.

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Joseph Marine, MD's avatar
Joseph Marine, MD
4h

USG paying top dollar again as well - $105/shot if for 7 million

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