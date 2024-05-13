Elon Musk vs Julie Inman Grant

Today, the Australian Federal Court overturned a legal block on video footage of an incident involving a Sydney bishop being stabbed during a live-streamed sermon, which was subsequently shared on social media.

The court's decision represents a win for Musk's company in its ongoing dispute with the Australian eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant.

The controversy stemmed from Musk’s refusal to fully comply with Inman Grant’s request to remove 65 posts of the footage on X globally, which showed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being stabbed.

Under the Online Safety Act 2021, the eSafety Commissioner has the power to demand the removal of “material that depicts abhorrent violent conduct.”

While X agreed to "geoblock" the posts for Australian users, Musk contested the demand to remove the content globally, arguing that Inman Grant didn’t have jurisdiction over the world’s internet access, accusing the Commissioner of overreach.

Musk’s legal team argued that the content should not have been subject to a removal notice because it was not overly graphic and did not glorify terrorism.

The outcome of this pre-hearing decision may be seen as embarrassing for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who accused Musk of being an “arrogant billionaire who thinks he is above the law.”

In response to today’s outcome, Daniel Wild of the Institute of Public Affairs told Daily Mail Australia, 'The e-Safety Commissioner has proven to be a law unto herself, has no meaningful democratic accountability, and has wasted taxpayers' money on a frivolous ideologically driven lawsuit, for purpose of self-aggrandisement.'

Today’s judgement marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over online censorship and freedom of expression, and highlights the challenges faced by social media platforms in balancing the dissemination of information with concerns over graphic content and potential harm.

Andrew Lowenthal, a digital rights expert and TwitterFiles journalist, shares his insights on the topic of online censorship, in my previous coverage below.

FINAL JUDGEMENT: https://www.judgments.fedcourt.gov.au/judgments/Judgments/fca/single/2024/2024fca0499

*Correction: original article contained tweet wrongly attributed to PM Albanese

