As the year draws to a close, I want to thank you for supporting my work.

I’m continuing to build this publication with the aim of reaching a wider audience, while keeping the depth and independence that brought many of you here in the first place.

It’s been a turbulent year — politically and socially — across much of the world. Closer to home, Australians have recently been shaken by the violent, antisemitic terror attack in Bondi.

It has unsettled many in the community and reminded us how quickly social tensions can surface when governments lack courage — and trust frays.

As the year winds down, I hope you’re able to step back, at least briefly, from the constant churn of news and commentary.

Over the past year, I’ve increased my output on Substack, focusing on original investigations, exclusive interviews, and long-form analysis that rarely finds space in legacy media.

This work is time-intensive and often exhausting, but I continue because I believe that transparency, freedom of expression, and bodily autonomy are not abstract ideals — they are the foundations of a free and functioning society.

I also want to let subscribers know about changes that are impacting this newsletter.

In Australia, new federal laws relating to social media use for under-16s and broader online age-verification requirements have come into force this month.

In response, Substack has introduced additional identity and security checks tied to subscriptions and payments.

This now requires some readers in Australia to provide personal identifying information in order to subscribe, which has already led to a flurry of subscription cancellations.

Many of those who left wrote to me directly to say they were unsubscribing specifically because they objected to Substack’s new verification requirements and did not want to hand over personal details in order to read articles.

I respect that position, and I share the concern. I’ve been disappointed by these changes introduced by Substack, particularly given the impact on independent writers who rely on reader support to do this work.

For readers who have stepped away for this reason — or who are hesitant to subscribe under the new conditions — I’ve listed alternative ways to support my work below.

It’s also worth noting that I’ve kept subscription prices unchanged for more than three years. All I ask is that you consider the value of what you receive here.

This newsletter isn’t a recycling of press releases or mainstream reporting. It’s original work — researched, written, and edited independently. I do the work so you don’t have to.

From January 1, 2026, the annual subscription will be $75 per year, which is broadly in line with comparable publications on Substack. The more significant change, however, will be to the monthly subscription.

At present, the monthly rate is little more than the cost of a coffee. At that level, the newsletter has been repeatedly accessed by bad-faith actors who subscribe briefly in order to lift or reuse material, often without permission.

I also regularly see my research and sourcing repackaged as someone else’s work, without proper attribution to the original reporting.

For that reason, the monthly rate will increase to $25 per month, and complimentary subscriptions will expire.

The intention isn’t to exclude genuine readers, but to encourage annual subscriptions — currently the equivalent of $6.25 per month — which offer far better value and help sustain a serious, engaged readership rather than transient access.

If you’re currently on a monthly plan, there will be a transition period before the new pricing takes effect next year, and I’d encourage you to consider moving to an annual subscription while it remains the most economical option.

If you are already a paid subscriber, please consider gifting subscriptions to people who you think would gain value from this newsletter.

What I value most about this newsletter is its readers. I’m especially grateful to those who share and discuss my work with others — those conversations help it reach far beyond this page.

I don’t always expect agreement — and I don’t want it. Thoughtful disagreement and careful criticism are part of what makes this work interesting and worthwhile, and it’s how I continue to learn from my community.

As the year draws to a close, I hope you’re in good health and get some time to slow down over the holiday season. Thank you again for reading, for engaging seriously, and for supporting independent journalism.

Maryanne

