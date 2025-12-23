Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Steve Zimmerman's avatar
Dr. Steve Zimmerman
4h

Good for you ! You’re worth it !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EthicsMatters's avatar
EthicsMatters
4h

I really appreciate your excellent work Maryanne. Please keep doing what you’re doing - I plan to remain subscribed. Happy holidays, and all the best to you for 2026.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture