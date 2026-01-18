In early 2022, governments began rolling out fourth and fifth Covid-19 booster doses, permitting top-ups every three to six months.

Behind the scenes, senior regulators raised concerns.

Officials at the European Medicines Agency warned there was insufficient evidence to justify repeated boosters given every few months. They cautioned that frequent dosing could overload the immune system and lead to immune fatigue.

Those warnings were brushed aside.

Booster programs expanded, updated formulations were fast-tracked, and repeated vaccination was framed as essential for keeping the population protected.

Four years later, new data validates those early concerns.

The study, published in eBioMedicine, found that repeated mRNA vaccination shifted the immune system toward producing IgG4 antibodies known to dampen the immune mechanisms required for efficient viral clearance.

In effect, public health policy nudged large segments of the population toward a less aggressive immune response against a contagious, fast-evolving respiratory virus.