*This is not medical advice and our assessment is based on public records*

When President Donald Trump’s latest medical report was released on April 13, 2025, it portrayed a man in relatively good health for his age.

At 78, Trump appears to have shed weight, improved his metabolic profile, and reached cholesterol levels that, on paper, would please most mainstream cardiologists.

Standing 6’3” and weighing 224 pounds (102 kg), Trump has lost about 8% of his body weight since 2020.

His LDL cholesterol—often dubbed the “bad” cholesterol—is now down to 51 mg/dL (1.3 mmol/L), a level typically considered “optimal” by clinical guidelines.

These results are likely due to the continued use of two lipid-lowering medications: rosuvastatin, a potent statin, and ezetimibe, which blocks cholesterol absorption in the gut.