Drug regulators - the revolving door keeps revolving
Former TGA boss appointed to the board of Medicines Australia, hoping to advance "mRNA technology framework" in Australia.
Eight months after leaving his position as head of Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), John Skerritt has been appointed to the board of Medicines Australia, the peak body that represents the nation’s pharmaceutical industry.
In a recent interview with Medical Republic, Skerritt talked about his new position as an independent director on the board, saying that he was “looking forward to working closely with the industry.”