MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
5h

Tragic. This sends a powerful message: "people who seek scientific truth shall be fired."

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Marion's avatar
Marion
5h

I find this utterly depressing. But thank you for reporting on it.

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