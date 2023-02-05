Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen's avatar
Reggie VanderVeen
Feb 6, 2023

Ugh. Seriously? This mask mandate nonsense should have been settled in early 2020? So very, very painful to learn. Thanks to you, Dr. Jefferson, for allowing Dr. Demasi to interview you. Excellent interview, you two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
Guy Montag, E-451's avatar
Guy Montag, E-451
Feb 6, 2023

Do you think Cochrane intentionally delayed that 2020 review? – “During those 7 months, other researchers at Cochrane produced some unacceptable pieces of work, using unacceptable studies, that gave the 'right answer'. What do you mean by “the right answer”? Are you suggesting that Cochrane was pro-mask, and that your review contradicted the narrative. Is that your intuition? – “Yes, I think that is what was going on.”

. . .

Here's an excerpt from Dr. Pierre Kory's post where he described how the July '21 Cochrane review similarly gave the “right answer” to support the “narrative” that Ivermectin was ineffective for treating Covid::

https://pierrekory.substack.com/p/the-criminal-censorship-of-ivermectins

”Recognize that the Cochrane library was for decades considered the gold standard amongst academia ... Note that I said “was the gold standard.” … Because, you guessed it, they got captured by Pharma and Gates. In 2018, mass resignations of Cochrane Library Board members occurred due to what one said was a “growing top-down authoritarian culture and an increasingly commercial business model” that “threatens the scientific, moral and social objectives of the organization.”﻿ I am sure the fact that Gates becoming a donor two year earlier had nothing to do with it. Yeah right. ...

Tess [Lawrie] knew that a systematic review and meta-analysis of the evidence supporting ivermectin published by the Cochrane Library would result in all global health agencies recommending its use and would immediately have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. So, Tess proposed to Cochrane for her team to do a “Rapid Review of Ivermectin.” They initially accepted her proposed study protocol! She had a green light. But not for long. They changed tune fast, likely due to pressure from Gates or one of their Big Pharma funders. My money is on Pfizer.…

What happened next is that all of a sudden, the Cochrane editors informed Tess that a “Rapid Review” was inappropriate and that a “Full Review” protocol should be followed. She quickly agreed to do so and submitted a Full Review protocol as her team, in anticipation, had actually already completed the work. ...

Pressure was on. The corrupted Cochrane Library was in a bind. Unsurprisingly, they then started accusing her of “conflicts of interest” because of her video plea to [British PM] Boris Johnson … Her defense to Cochrane editors fell on deaf (or dumbed) ears. They simply told her to go publish in another journal and instead assigned the Full Review work to a German team led by Popp et al.

I don’t know Popp but don’t have to. Popp proceeded to employ the identical tactics that the WHO research team did, a brazenly manipulated review which came to a very different conclusion than Tess’s team, i.e. instead, after dismissing most of the evidence base, they concluded that the evidence for ivermectin was of “very low certainty” and thus insufficient to support a recommendation. …

Tess’s team masterfully tore apart the fraudulent Cochrane review here. It’s a must read for science and stat geeks. Note it remains on a pre-print server. … “Gold standard” eh? Whatever. Clown world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture