Anthony Fauci has been held in contempt after refusing to answer 111 questions at last week’s Senate hearing.

Today, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted along party lines to advance a resolution that could ultimately result in criminal prosecution.

All eight Republicans voted in favour, while five Democrats opposed it and two more voted against it by proxy.

Before the final vote, Democrats made five attempts to halt or delay proceedings—seeking more documents, testimony from Fauci’s lawyer, a guarantee that any referral would first go before the full Senate, and a court order granting him immunity.

Every attempt failed.