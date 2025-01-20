In 2022, Elon Musk famously declared his pronouns were “Prosecute/Fauci,” blaming Anthony Fauci for overseeing numerous policy failures during the pandemic.

But Musk won’t get his wish. In the final hours of Joe Biden’s presidency, Fauci was granted clemency, shielding him from prosecution for any potential crimes dating back to 2014.

Biden was clear that this was not an admission of guilt, but for someone who spent years as the authoritative face of public health, Fauci’s pre-emptive pardon raises one important question: If Fauci has nothing to hide, why the need for immunity?

Misleading Congress

Fauci misled Congress about the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) funding of gain-of-function research. Senator Rand Paul has been unwavering in his pursuit of accountability, accusing Fauci of lying under oath when he denied that the NIH supported such research.

“If there was ever any doubt as to who bears responsibility for the COVID pandemic, Biden’s pardon of Fauci forever seals the deal. As Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, I will not rest until the entire truth of the cover-up is exposed,” Senator Paul stated on X.

“Fauci’s pardon will only serve as an accelerant to pierce the veil of deception. Ignominious! Anthony Fauci will go down in history as the first government scientist to be preemptively pardoned for a crime,” he added.

Documents show that NIH grants, starting in 2014, were funnelled through EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where experiments were conducted to increase the transmissibility of bat coronaviruses.