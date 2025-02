By Maryanne Demasi, PhD

In October 2021, Pfizer requested the permission of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to amend the formulation of its covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11 yrs.

Pfizer wanted to switch the “phosphate- buffered saline” used in previous adult formulations, to “tromethamine (Tris) buffer” and to exclude both sodium chloride…