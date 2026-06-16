MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
2m

The regulatory agencies are not going to stop this train. The focus HAS to continue to be on getting the public to turn against these products.

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
3m

Slimy Scoundrels! 😱

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