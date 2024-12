By Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Last month, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) asked a Federal Court Judge to allow the agency 75 years to release all the data upon which it licensed Pfizer’s (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine.

This week the FDA’s request was rejected.

The drug regulator had originally stated that it could only produce 500 pages per month, taking the end date for release of all the documents to 2096.