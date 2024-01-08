On January 3, 2024, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called for a halt in the use of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines after US health agencies failed to adequately address his concerns about DNA contamination in the products.

In a statement on X, Ladapo accused the FDA and CDC of always playing it “fast and loose” with COVID-19 safety, but their failure to test whether DNA fragments in the vaccine could integrate into a person’s genome was “intolerable.”

Dr Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s Surgeon General at the microphone

As I and others have pointed out on numerous occasions,