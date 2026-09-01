MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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FreeFrench
4h

Thank you for your brave, honest, intelligent journalism Maryanne. I love your work and always look forward to your articles. You’re one of the few journalists I trust these days and I’m very happy to be a paid subscriber.

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
4h

Congrats on the Quadruple. A shining beacon of truth, analysis and exquisite journalistic style in a quagmire of fake news, propaganda and AI slop. Looking forward to future work ! Keep up the excellence.

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