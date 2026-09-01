Dear Readers,

It has been four years since I started this Substack.

When I was kicked out of mainstream media, I wasn’t entirely sure what would come next. But being on the “outside” made me realise that I was intensely curious about a lot of things — and that made me a pretty good investigative journalist.

I enjoy finding stories, digging through documents, following leads, talking to people and discovering that something isn’t quite what it first appeared to be.

That’s really why I started this Substack.

Four years later, I’m still doing it. Interestingly, some of my leads now come from you — my subscribers.

People in this community send me studies, documents, court filings, emails and tips about things they think I should investigate. Sometimes there’s no story. Sometimes an email sends me down a rabbit hole. And sometimes it turns into something significant.

While I can’t respond to them all, I do try to read them all. So please keep them coming. I will always treat genuine sources and sensitive material with care and confidentiality.

It’s been quite a year

Looking back, I’ve covered a lot of ground over the past 12 months.

I’ve reported extensively on problems surrounding Covid vaccines — from limitations in the way they were tested and monitored, to studies making claims of benefits that don’t always stand up to closer scrutiny.

I’ve spent a lot of time following the upheaval at the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, ACIP — reporting on its meetings, interviewing members and digging into what has been happening behind the scenes as the committee has faced unprecedented challenges.

I’ve continued investigating vaccine injuries and what health authorities knew about them, including previously undisclosed government documents and correspondence that raised uncomfortable questions about how seriously these patients were taken.

Then there were the Fauci diaries and emails — thousands of pages of records that offered a fascinating glimpse behind the curtain of the US government’s Covid response, and the web of relationships and planning that preceded it.

I’ve also returned to subjects I first investigated years ago — antidepressants, statins and the broader over-medicalisation of our health — challenging some long-held assumptions about their benefits and harms.

Help behind the scenes

I also want to thank the Brownstone Institute, which has supported my work for several years now.

Until recently, I was doing virtually everything myself. But in the coming year, Brownstone will generously provide additional support, allowing me to get some help with the research that goes into these stories.

Good investigative journalism can involve days — sometimes weeks — of reading studies, chasing documents, checking facts and following leads before there’s even a story to write.

Having someone take on some of that research means I can follow more leads and dig more deeply into the ones that matter.

I hope you’ll see the results over the coming year: more deeply researched investigations, more exclusives and, hopefully, some really exciting stories.

If you’d like to support my work

The best way to support my work is to take out a paid subscription.

An annual subscription is US$75 — which works out to just over US$6 a month. It’s also much better value than paying month-to-month.

If you’re already a paid subscriber, thank you. You can also gift a subscription to a friend, family member or colleague you think might enjoy my work.

And if a paid subscription isn’t for you, that’s completely fine. You can still help enormously by sharing my articles on social media, forwarding them to friends or simply spreading the word.

Every new reader helps this publication grow — and allows these stories to travel much further than I could ever manage on my own.

Four years ago, I had no idea where any of this would lead. I’m very glad I took the chance.

Here’s to year five — and to finding out what stories are waiting to be uncovered.

Thank you,

Maryanne Demasi, PhD

P.S. I appreciate your messages of support

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