MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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VictorDianne Watson's avatar
VictorDianne Watson
20h

So the WEF, Collin’s, Fauci and Gates plus others were all part of making pandemics pattern after war games. Therefore, we were subjected to military rule. We were forced to obey just like a defeated enemy. I pray we never have to experience that again.

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4 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz's avatar
The Real Dr. Steven Horvitz
18h

Summarize - somehow people in high up places in our govt allowed WHO and Bill Gates to play war games with germs.

Then our govt got involved and figured out how to utilize the war games most likely to bring down our govt and get people all over the world to shut up and obey.

Who gave these people all this power?

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