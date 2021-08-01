His name is synonymous with “cholesterol skeptic.” Danish physician Uffe Ravnskov has gained worldwide significance for his persistent and courageous fight against the demonization of cholesterol.

“It’s nonsense,” he says, referring to the prevailing advice to drastically lower cholesterol. “Hopefully I’ll see it change before I die.”

Ravnskov is quick to mention his most recent annoyance: the 2019 guidelines by the European Society of Cardiology and the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) for the management of dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipids).