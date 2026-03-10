For years, people who developed persistent health problems after Covid-19 vaccination struggled to be heard.

Many describe the same pattern: symptoms appearing soon after an injection — crushing fatigue, neurological problems, heart disturbances and immune disorders that disrupt daily life.

Yet when they sought medical help, their experiences were frequently dismissed. Some were told the symptoms must be anxiety. Others were told it was simply long Covid.

Throughout the pandemic, scientists poured enormous effort into understanding long Covid — the chronic illness that can follow a coronavirus infection. By contrast, illness reported after vaccination received far less systematic investigation.

Now a new peer-reviewed study suggests the two conditions may be distinguishable.