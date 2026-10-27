A new Australian study has uncovered a striking difference between the lipid ingredients in Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid vaccines.

While both use tiny fat particles known as lipid nanoparticles to protect and deliver mRNA into cells, researchers found that Pfizer’s primary lipid lingers in the bloodstream considerably longer than Moderna’s counterpart.

For years, attention has focused overwhelmingly on the mRNA and the spike protein it produces. The lipid nanoparticles have attracted far less scrutiny, largely regarded as little more than delivery vehicles.

But what if the delivery system itself is a major part of the problem?

Because lipid nanoparticles can provoke inflammatory reactions even without mRNA inside them, these findings raise fresh questions about whether prolonged exposure to these ingredients could contribute to vaccine injuries.