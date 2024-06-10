Readers of this publication would be familiar with the discovery of billions of DNA fragments that were left over during the manufacturing of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA covid-19 vaccines.

Cancer genomics researcher Kevin McKernan first made the discovery and published his findings in April 2023.

At the time, Phillip Buckhaults, a professor at the University of South Carolina, thought it was all a “conspiracy,” so he set about to replicate McKernan’s work.

He tested vials from two batches of Pfizer’s vaccine which had been manufactured in 2020. The vials had been stored in a freezer left over from a local vaccination clinic.

Low and behold, Buckhaults confirmed there were billions of DNA fragments that weren’t supposed to be there.

Last year, Buckhaults testified about his findings under oath during a South Carolina Senate hearing.

Since then, the results have been corroborated by Speicher et al who found unacceptable levels of residual DNA in bivalent vaccines from Canada, and more recently, in monovalent vaccines from Australia.

Answering the critics

Critics have repeatedly tried to discredit Buckhaults’ findings claiming they were ‘false positives’ because he’d analysed ‘used’ vials which had already been contaminated with DNA.

Others suggested that the reagents and PCR primers (which he’d borrowed from McKernan’s lab) had been deliberately contaminated in order to get positive results.

Buckhaults had enough of the baseless claims, so he decided to wipe the slate clean and conduct the experiments again from scratch.

This time, however, he’d make his own PCR primers and positive controls, he’d use fresh reagents and he’d carry out the analysis on brand new, unopened vials that had been manufactured in 2023.

“I completely redesigned the assay from the ground up with zero input from anybody else. I’d designed the PCR primers, I created my own artificial template to serve as a quantification standard, so nobody had any way of screwing with it,” said Buckhaults.

“I also chose PCR primers that go all the way around the plasmid. Kevin McKernan was doing it in two spots on the plasmid, but I essentially carpet-bombed the plasmid all the way around to make sure that I was looking at a very representative sampling of the circular plasmid,” he explained.

The map of the circular DNA plasmid sequenced from 2020 batches of mRNA vaccine.

What did Buckhaults find?

First, Buckhaults was able to replicate his original findings using the new reagents -- he confirmed there were levels of DNA fragments in the 2020 vials that exceeded the allowed threshold of 10ng/dl.

“I did it ten different ways with ten different primer pairs and now I'm back to what I said last year about the early batches. The levels of DNA fragments were really close to the 10 nanogram limit and some exceeded that level,” said Buckhaults.

Next, he tested the new batch of unopened vials that had been manufactured in 2023, and compared them to the original batches from 2020.

He was stunned to see that Pfizer’s 2023 vials were significantly ‘cleaner’ than the 2020 vials. Specifically, the 2023 vials (purple bars) had about 10 times less DNA fragments, than the 2020 vials (pink bars).

PINK: Pfizer vials manufactured in 2020, PURPLE: Pfizer vials manufactured 2023

Is Pfizer paying attention?

Do these findings mean that Pfizer has tried to extract DNA fragments from its product? Has the FDA put pressure on Pfizer to clean up its act?

Buckhaults thinks it’s possible.

“I would say that it's reasonable to think that. Pfizer could be doing this because of the speculation about the vaccine’s safety,” he remarked.

Interestingly, Buckhaults also compared Pfizer and Moderna vials.

Moderna vials from 2023 were 20,000 times cleaner than Pfizer’s 2023 vials - Buckhaults says it may be because Moderna has always been aware of the DNA contamination issue in mRNA vaccines.

In one of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine patents, the manufacturer points out the importance of “the removal of DNA from a sample during the mRNA production process” and acknowledges the oncogenic risks of failing to do so.

Moderna patent #US10077439B2

What now?

Buckhaults said he will now take these new molecular tools to advance the work that is already underway in his lab. His team is testing human tissue samples for evidence of DNA fragments that may have integrated into the genome and caused mutations that lead to cancer.

“We’re checking tissue samples with perhaps 10 or 15 different primer pairs. That way, we have a much greater chance of detecting DNA integration into people’s genome,” said Buckhaults.

Buckhaults added that he was keen to publish all the details of his work on X for others to review.

“Many want to just discredit the methodology, so I went overboard with my methodology so that anybody can see how I did it,” said Buckhaults.

“I posted everything that is needed for anybody with a high school education and access to a PCR machine to do exactly what I did,” he added.

The details of Buckhaults’ new findings were sent to the FDA, but the agency said it was “not able to respond to the limited information posted in social media posts that do not provide full context or appropriate study design and underlying data.”

The FDA acknowledged there had been “theoretical” concerns about the risks of DNA fragments in the vaccines, but remained confident of “a highly favorable profile of benefit to risk”.

Pfizer did not respond to enquiries about whether it had changed manufacturing processes or if it had tried to remove DNA fragments from newer batches of the mRNA vaccines.

BUCKHAULTS PROTOCOL:

