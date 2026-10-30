The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has opened nominations for its vaccine advisory committee, signalling a move to rebuild the panel after more than seven months of paralysis.

A notice published on 30 October invites nominations for the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP), with applications due by 31 December 2026.

The recruitment effort offers a potential route towards restoring the committee’s work, but the notice does not say whether HHS intends to replace the entire panel, retain existing appointees or fill selected positions.

Even members of Health Secretary Kennedy’s suspended committee remain uncertain about their roles.