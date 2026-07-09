One of the world’s leading biostatisticians has concluded that key analyses used to reassure regulators and the public about Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil was fundamentally unsound.

His report, released through the recently settled Robi v. Merck lawsuit, argues that key studies created an illusion of safety rather than providing rigorous proof.

Martin Kulldorff—a biostatistician, former Harvard professor, and senior scientific officer at the US Department of Health and Human Services—examined the data and reports Merck submitted to defend Gardasil.

Dr Martin Kulldorff, biostatistician

He identified what he describes as fatal methodological flaws, statistical manipulations, and inadequate analyses that failed to properly evaluate potential risks.

“Merck has done a great disservice to public health,” Kulldorff concludes.