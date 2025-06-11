Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Elizabeth Hart
7h

Medical doctors on the ACIP knew that the vaccine products they approved would likely be mandated on state vaccination schedules - how could they collaborate with vaccine mandates?

Mandates violate vaccinators’ moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Why hasn’t the medical profession been effectively called out for its collaboration with vaccine mandates?

The United States, the supposed ‘land of the free’, has led the assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity for years…

And the result is there is NO VALID CONSENT for vaccination.

It’s impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid consent from people who have been fed a tissue of lies about disease risk and the vaccine products, and who have been pressured, coerced, manipulated and even MANDATED to comply.

Rob
7h

The adults are back in the room.

