Recently, I wrote about how blood pressure guidelines have steadily shifted lower. Treatment thresholds fell, risk calculators expanded, and far more people now start medication years before they develop any symptoms.

click for story

After that piece, several clinicians contacted me with a different concern. This time, they weren’t worried about blood pressure being too high. They were worried about it being pushed too low.

What are the harms of lowering blood pressure too much in older people?