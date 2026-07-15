Lowering blood pressure in older adults comes with risks
Deprescribing may be the better option
Recently, I wrote about how blood pressure guidelines have steadily shifted lower. Treatment thresholds fell, risk calculators expanded, and far more people now start medication years before they develop any symptoms.
After that piece, several clinicians contacted me with a different concern. This time, they weren’t worried about blood pressure being too high. They were worried about it being pushed too low.
What are the harms of lowering blood pressure too much in older people?