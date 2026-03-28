This week, Dr Robert Malone did not quietly step away from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP). He left by tearing into it.

In an extraordinary interview on The HighWire, the former vice-chair delivered a sweeping account of dysfunction inside the federal vaccine advisory system — describing ACIP as a “hot mess,” a “fool’s errand,” and a body that is no longer “providing independent advice to the government.”

Dr Malone on The HighWire with Del Bigtree, Mar 27, 2026

Speaking at length about his resignation and the inner workings of the committee, Malone portrayed a system that had been fundamentally “captured” — shaped not only by the CDC bureaucracy but, as Malone alleges, by a “mole” operating inside the administration.