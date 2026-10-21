MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
17h

[Researchers from Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital predict that allowing parents and doctors greater discretion over vaccination could decrease the amount of money the pharmaceutical industry make by a staggering amount.]

Fixed that for you :)

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Holly McC's avatar
Holly McC
17h

How did we Gen Xers survive our childhood without this shot? Where is there any evidence whatsoever that population-wide Hep B vaccination - at any age - in the U.S. is now or ever was needed?

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