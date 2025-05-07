Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Elizabeth Hart
Re: "...were millions of adolescents misled into consenting to a vaccine whose true safety risks were deliberately obscured?"

Considering misleading information, consider this article by Ian Frazer, co-inventor of the technology enabling the HPV vaccines - Catch cancer? No thanks, I'd rather have a shot! https://theconversation.com/catch-cancer-no-thanks-id-rather-have-a-shot-7568

This article was published on the research sector website The Conversation in July 2010, and was basically an advertorial for the Gardasil vaccine which was being implemented for boys in Australia around that time.

Note in Frazer's article cervical cancer is described as "this second most common cause of cancer death in women".

That's an eye-catching statistic isn't it?

But actually cervical cancer was listed as 19th on a list of the estimated 20 most common causes of death from cancers for females in 2010 and 2014, which is at odds with Ian Frazer's statement that cervical cancer is the "second most common cause of cancer death in women".

See references and more discussion on this matter in my email to Tom Jefferson, Peter Gøtzsche and others, sent on 13 December 2016: https://over-vaccination.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/fear-mongering-about-hpv-and-cervical-cancer-_-nordic-cochrane-ema-complaint-re-safety-of-the-hpv-vaccines.pdf

Maryanne, you note: "Aluminium adjuvants are known neurotoxins that trigger immune responses and can cause local and systemic side effects on their own."

Can you pass the the word onto the Australian Government?

A report from the Australian Government Department of Health states: "There is no evidence that the small amount of aluminium salts contained in vaccines causes any long-term harm..."

This statement is based on a systematic review published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in 2004 that concludes "Despite a lack of good-quality evidence we do not recommend that any further research on this topic is undertaken".

Think about that statement!

A 'systematic review' based on garbage in / garbage out is being used to justify that "There is no evidence the small amount of aluminium salts contained in vaccines causes any long-term harm...", and the icing on the cake is that the same review recommended against any further research on the topic.

Mind-boggling...

To think this rubbish review made it through peer review at The Lancet Infectious Diseases, and ended up having major impact on vaccination policy in Australia...home of the aluminium-adjuvanted HPV vaccine associated with Ian Frazer, Merck and CSL Seqirus.

I started challenging that rubbish review back in 2013...but it's still in place, still being used to influence vaccination policy.

See my correspondence here: https://over-vaccination.net/aluminium-and-vaccine-safety/

And here: https://over-vaccination.net/cochrane-collaboration/

Also see my recent article, including references and my email to Kristine Macartney, Director of the National Centre for Immunisation Research & Surveillance (NCIRS), sent in March 2019: "Despite a lack of good-quality evidence we do not recommend that any further research on this topic is undertaken." https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/despite-a-lack-of-good-quality-evidence

