MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
11h

Another illuminative article from Doc MaDem. 👏

Shining the torch of truth where other "journos" don't know where to look! 🔦

A synergy of substance, style and sharp scrutiny 🤓

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Paula Chandler's avatar
Paula Chandler
11hEdited

I’m assuming since this is a person specific cell phone App no deaths would be reported as one would be unable to do so… So we don’t have that potential severe reaction option.

One could check life status of all enrolled participants.

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1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
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