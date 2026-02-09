Last September, advisers on the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discovered that a foundational safety study for Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine had never been conducted.

There were no biodistribution studies using the actual product administered to millions of people — studies designed to show where an injected vaccine travels in the body, which organs are exposed, and how long vaccine material persists.

Despite that absence of evidence, Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine was authorised — and later fully approved.

How the gap came to light

The absence of biodistribution data surfaced publicly during an ACIP meeting last September.

Members of the Covid-19 vaccine workgroup, including Tufts University cancer biologist Charlotte Kuperwasser and Brown University oncologist Wafik El-Deiry, examined FDA documents submitted during Moderna’s approval process.

They found that biodistribution studies had not been performed using Moderna’s commercial Covid-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.