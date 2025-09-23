At last week’s meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP), Moderna assured the panel it had conducted biodistribution studies on its Covid-19 vaccine.

Biodistribution studies are a basic part of drug development: they show where an injected product travels in the body — whether it stays in the muscle or spreads to organs such as the liver, spleen, ovaries, testes, heart or brain.

But Food and Drug Administration (FDA) records show no such studies were ever performed on the vaccine given to people.

Two members of ACIP’s Covid vaccine work group — Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser and Professor Wafik El-Deiry — presented evidence that directly contradicted Moderna’s claim.

When ACIP finally confronted Moderna and Pfizer, both companies evaded questions — and Moderna lied outright.