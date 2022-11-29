At the conference L to R: Leemon McHenry, David Hammerstein, John Ioannidis, Peter Gøtzsche, Maryanne Demasi, Michael Baum, Kim Witczak

Recently, I presented a talk in Copenhagen, Denmark, titled, “Failure of Drug Regulation: Declining standards and institutional corruption”

It was hosted by the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (CEBM), Oxford and the In…