In January 2023, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) announced it would convene a panel of independent experts to carry out a “consensus study” reviewing the evidence of covid-19 vaccine harms.

The panel would “establish, accept, or reject a causal relationship” between the vaccines and a list of 19 adverse events - including serious conditions like infertility, blood clots, strokes, and nerve damage.

The review - commissioned by the Health Resources and Services Administration - would have huge ramifications because its findings would likely dictate whether people who filed a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program would receive compensation for their covid-19 vaccine injuries.

An independent panel?

Billed as a review by ‘independent’ experts, I asked NASEM in January 2023 to disclose the names and financial conflicts of interest (COIs) of all panel members.

But NASEM responded saying, “The National Academies do not distribute completed conflict of interest forms.”

NASEM was asked to clarify if this meant that there were no COIs to declare, or if they simply refused to publish the disclosures.

“This project is still in its early stages,” wrote a spokesperson. “At this point the committee is still provisional and any updates to committee or disclosures will be posted online per the National Academies policies and procedures.”

So, I waited for the final report.

The final report

The long-awaited review, published in April 2024, focused on four US-approved covid-19 vaccines - Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.

Unfortunately, in most instances, the committee found the data were insufficient to accept or reject a causal relationship, indicated by the letter “I” in the summary table below.

The committee accepted a causal relationship between myocarditis and the mRNA vaccines - and between the potentially fatal clotting disorder (TTS) and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine - both adverse events emerged soon after the vaccine roll-out in 2021.

Neurological harms such as Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) and Bell’s palsy, which have been strongly linked to covid vaccination in systematic reviews, were rejected by the committee.

The Fraiman analysis, published in Vaccine in 2022, was also misrepresented. The study was only referenced in one section of the 336-page report, and the two sentences dedicated to describing the study, contained errors.

The reviewers referred to it as a “Brighton Collaboration systematic review.” But it was not a systematic review, it was a reanalysis of the pivotal mRNA vaccine trials, and none of the authors were from the Brighton Collaboration. (Instead, they used public lists of adverse events of special interest published by the Brighton Collaboration.)

The panel stated the numbers of events in the Fraiman analysis did not align with the FDA, but the Fraiman authors actually obtained their numbers from Pfizer’s documents submitted to the FDA.

And finally, it stated the Fraiman analysis made “no inference about causality or association.” However, the authors reanalysed randomised controlled trials, which are the gold standard for establishing causality and did, in fact, make statements about associations in the paper.

Financial disclosures?

NASEM provided a list of people involved in the review, with biographies in the appendix, but there were no “Disclosure statements” in the scientific report.

For a second time, I approached NASEM for the panel’s COIs.

A spokesperson for NASEM stated, “As no financial conflicts of interests were found for any members of this committee, no financial conflicts were disclosed on the study webpage or in the report itself.”

But it took me less than a minute to Google the names of committee members to find that Thomas Lee Ortel, for example, had received 327 payments totalling over US$492,000 in 2022 from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, a vaccine manufacturer.

Chair, George Isham of HealthPartners, and Vice Chair, Anne Bass of Weill Cornell Medicine, both work in departments which - in the last five years - have received about $40 million and $1 billion respectively, from the National Institutes of Health, the co-owner of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine.

And Cody Meissner, professor at Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine who peer-reviewed the NASEM report, is currently a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee and voted in favour of authorising covid-19 vaccines and boosters.

I asked NASEM if it would reconsider publishing the panel’s full disclosures for transparency.

In response to my media inquiries, NASEM said that it had updated the biographies of two committee members only - Drs James Floyd and Thomas Ortel (update in yellow).

However, NASEM remained steadfast that it would not share the panel’s disclosure statements.

