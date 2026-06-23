MD REPORTS

MD REPORTS

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JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
10h

Slowly but surely, the truth is revealed! Keep shining the torch 🔦 Doc MaDem.

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Max Dublin's avatar
Max Dublin
9h

There’s preparation and there’s preparation— why the sharp focus on vaccines which are impossible to create on the fly as opposed to quarantine which can be implemented very quickly? I think that we know the answer to that— it’s in the part where they squelch dissent. The WEF, the globalists, everything that they do is to accrue power for themselves, same deal with the Green agenda. Remember what politicians like Mark Carney were saying at the time, that the pandemic was an opportunity to execute the “Great Reset.” How can we think that this was not just a big power play? Whatever happened to contingency planning? J’accuse and so do a lot of other people.

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