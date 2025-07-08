Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CMaryG's avatar
CMaryG
6h

I thought I was prescribed the best treatment after a stent and now I find the science for approval was not gold standard but accepted by the regulators/commercial big pharma consortium

In whom we trust…

Thanks Maryanne for your vigilant reporting - sad media big pharma and regulators appear to love $$$ too much

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Maryanne Demasi, PhD and others
JB watching TV's avatar
JB watching TV
5h

Those reprehensible rotters 😠!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture