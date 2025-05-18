Maryanne Demasi, reports

Maryanne Demasi, reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julian Gillespie's avatar
Julian Gillespie
1dEdited

thank you Dr Demasi,

.. the irony being of course, the longer the results were delayed = lives saved from those unable to receive it

will someone ever get around to explaining this to DJT?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Jillian Stirling's avatar
Jillian Stirling
1d

That Pfizer acted in a partisan way is inexcusable. But to do so, did delay them inflicting the"Vaccine " on the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Maryanne Demasi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture