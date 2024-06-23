Pfizer in the crosshairs again
Kansas joins Texas in suing Pfizer, alleging the manufacturer "willfully concealed, suppressed, and omitted safety and efficacy data relating to its COVID-19 vaccine.”
Kansas is the latest US state to file a lawsuit against Pfizer, accusing the pharmaceutical giant of misleading the public about the safety and effectiveness of its covid-19 vaccine.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach claims that Pfizer knew about the risks associated with its vaccine, “including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths” but failed to disclose this information to the public.
The 179-page lawsuit also alleges that Pfizer made ‘false and misleading’ statements regarding the vaccine's ability to prevent viral transmission, its waning effectiveness and its ability to protect against new variants of the virus.
“To keep the public from learning the truth, Pfizer worked to censor speech on social media that questioned Pfizer’s claims about its covid-19 vaccine,” alleges the lawsuit.
Kansas asserts that Pfizer’s “misrepresentations” violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act, as well as the ability of its citizens to give informed consent when deciding to “receive or forgo” Pfizer’s shot, and therefore is seeking USD20,000 in damages for each violation.
Kobach wants Pfizer to be held accountable for “falsely representing the benefits” of its vaccine and “concealing and suppressing the truth” about its harms.
Regular readers of this publication might recall that a similar case was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year, which also alleges that Pfizer misled the public about the effectiveness of its covid-19 vaccine – a lawsuit which is still pending.
The bottom line is that none of the allegations in either lawsuit should come as a surprise.
Many subscribers who’ve been with me since the beginning of the pandemic, understood that rushing an experimental vaccine through clinical trials would spell danger for trust in other vaccines and compromise the collection of harms data.
When Pfizer finally published its clinical trial data, it became evident the company was grossly exaggerating the benefits, and underplaying the harms.
Pfizer and health authorities worked hard to keep myocarditis cases under wraps just as early data showed myocarditis was occurring more commonly in younger men (16-19 years), particular after the second dose, at a rate of 1 in 6600.
Regulatory filings showed that Pfizer knew its vaccine effectiveness waned quickly, but waited months before alerting the public.
Pregnant women were excluded from the original trials and when the public raised hell about the lack of data, Pfizer commenced a trial in 2021. It was later abandoned because enrolment into the study “declined significantly.”
Many months later, when Pfizer published what little data it had in pregnant women, it was clear the trial was underpowered, poorly designed and insufficient to vouch for the vaccine’s safety in pregnancy.
Now, Pfizer will be forced to confront the evidence against it.
In response to the latest lawsuit, Pfizer maintains it is “deeply committed to the well-being of the patients it serves and has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and effectiveness of its treatments and vaccines.”
Hopefully, the actions of Kansas and Texas will encourage lawmakers in other US states to file their own lawsuits if there is any chance of restoring public trust in Pfizer.
Thank you for this update. I wonder how many lawsuits there are going on around the world. I know about the one in Australia. Hopefully there is a way to penetrate this iron wall of protection. Protection from the people I might add.
I don’t believe that it stops at known issues with Pfizer Comirnaty and Paxlovid - their big item profitability of the Pandemic years 2020 to today. They have been warlords not just having defective products but undermining and generating worldwide criticism of anything that might better them in the market place
First AZ the first to market vaccine became the pariah vax within months with 8 per million bloodclots. The speed and need to engage in rapid vaccine delivery meant corners were cut where previously aspiration of needles had been a skipped requirement. Were young girls with thin muscles vulnerable to vein/capiliary pricks. Within a month of AZ vaccines starting, one country agree another required mRNA in anyone younger than 60. Disparaging comments in UK about the OXFORD vax being less effective. In Australia which was big on AZ with 50m AZ jabs to be manufactured at Melbourne CSL plant - all abandonned by March 2021. How convenient for Pfizer that AZ was so bad and how much did Pfizer stir the pot and with fasttrack approval lacking Public consultation the non clinical assessment of Comirnaty assessed by TGA was later exposed to be animal trials where a monkey died and evidence of organ danger occurred. FOI on that report in Australia only released Dec 2022 when FDA was writing to demand record keeping by Pfizer & Moderna of myo/periocardits in young to middle aged men estimated at 27 per million
So Pfizer destroyed that competition
Then as expensive Paxlovid was starting ph1 March 21 Ph 2/3 Sept 2021 trials another KILL competition was taking place in antiviral nasal sprays
Canadian Sanotise
Viraleze (ozzie) with exploding sales in rEU EMA authorisation with SARS-CoV-2 claims Nov 20
BUT did Pfizer worry Paxlovid would have no market…
Who questioned covid claims in UK / new authority gets withholding of sales June 21 to March 22
TGA fine/ban in country of origin - stops legal Website imports, makes a medical device change application to medicine when it isn’t by definition a medicine
Nasodine also Australia expected to be fast tracked but TGA STOPS approval
Too many lucky breaks by Pfizer and
Nasty knockout hits on competition
And when Pfizer big pharma funds the regulators and in Australia there is a corrupt PM who is secret second Heath Minister
Bonus: Later Paxlovid fast tracked Jan 22 in Australia no public consultation preliminary approval without the clinical backing
BUT THE DOLLARS ALL FLOWED TO PFIZER
I hope the legal action of 2 US states expose the real pariah with a hundred billion public funds lining its coffers in some tax haven