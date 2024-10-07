Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is being urged to “immediately suspend the use of Pfizer and Moderna covid-19 products” due to evidence of synthetic DNA contamination in the vaccines.

Russell Broadbent, Member for Monash, along with 52 doctors, lawyers, academics and politicians say the PM needs to adopt a “precautionary approach” and conduct further safety testing.

This comes after an analysis found that levels of synthetic DNA contamination in Australian vials far exceeded the acceptable regulatory limits, and confirmed previous independent findings from the US, Canada and Germany.

An accompanying scientific summary stated, “Excessive synthetic foreign DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles can integrate into human cells, potentially leading to genomic instability, cancers, immune system disruption, and adverse hereditary effects.”

DNA integration

In Feb 2024, Kevin McKernan and colleagues demonstrated that it was possible for DNA fragments in Pfizer’s vaccine to integrate into the genome of ovarian cancer cells cultured in the lab.

And a study in Nature’s Scientific Reports found around 7% of cells are integrated within hours of being mixed with a transfection solution containing linear pieces of DNA.

Currently, studies are underway to see if DNA integration occurs in the genomes of people who’ve been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna covid-19 vaccines.

The US FDA is aware of the risks of residual DNA in vaccines. Its own guidance to industry acknowledges the “oncogenic” potential.

It states, “There are several potential mechanisms by which residual DNA could be oncogenic, including the integration and expression of encoded oncogenes or insertional mutagenesis following DNA integration.”

But so far, calls to conduct further safety testing have fallen on deaf ears.

In January this year, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo was the first US public health official to call for a halt to the use of mRNA vaccines after the FDA failed to adequately address his concerns about residual DNA contamination in the products.

Ladapo demanded the FDA provide him with evidence that the presence of residual DNA was safe, but said the agency didn't answer his questions, which he took to mean “those studies had not been done.”

Ladapo accused the FDA of playing “fast and loose” with covid-19 vaccine safety, and said its failure to test whether DNA fragments in the vaccine could integrate into a person’s genome was “intolerable.”

TGA delays

Multiple attempts have been made by prominent scientists to warn regulators of the potential risks but to no avail.

A freedom of information (FOI) request detailing the TGA’s protocols for testing residual DNA in the vaccines, is dated Oct 17, 2023 – six months after McKernan raised the alarm about contamination issues.

The TGA did not respond to whether earlier testing had been carried out.

In addition, the TGA redacted more than 80% of the report, rendering any interpretation of the data, impossible.

And the information that was published in the report contained methods that cannot be considered sensitive enough to detect all residual plasmid DNA in the vials.

FOI 5286: TGA protocol for testing residual DNA in Moderna mRNA covid-19 vaccine

Prime Minister’s dilemma

This presents a major dilemma for the Australian government.

In August 2022, Prime Minister Albanese announced the Federal government had entered into a 10-year partnership with Moderna to build an mRNA vaccine factory at Monash University in Victoria.

The agreement means that Victoria will be home to Moderna’s only mRNA manufacturing facility in the Southern Hemisphere and once operational, it will be able to produce up to 100 million vaccine doses every year.

The facility is scheduled for completion this year.

Albanese was proud of his multi-million dollar investment, stating, “The pandemic has shown us how important local manufacturing capability is to our security and to our health. This significant deal will protect Australians and Australian sovereignty.”

But now faced with compelling evidence that the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines results in unacceptably high levels of DNA contamination, will the Prime Minister put the safety of his people before profits?

The office of the PM did not respond to enquiries.

