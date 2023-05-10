Prozac "unsafe & ineffective" for young people, analysis finds
Reanalysis of regulatory data finds that attempted suicides were excluded from the final journal publication, and the journal has not corrected the record.
A new analysis finds that Prozac (generic name fluoxetine) is unsafe and ineffective for treating depression in children and adolescents.
Regulatory documents show that trial participants attempted suicide after taking fluoxetine, but these events were excluded from the final journal publication.
I notified the journal of the new findings, but the editor refuses to correct the record.